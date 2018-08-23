× Illinois leaders call on Wisconsin officials to reconsider waiving environmental regulations for Foxconn

VERNON HILLS, Ill. — More local officials in northeastern Illinois are raising concerns about the enforcement of environmental regulations for the planned Foxconn manufacturing plant in neighboring Wisconsin.

Several communities in Lake County along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line have joined county leaders in resolutions calling on Wisconsin officials to reconsider waiving environmental regulations for the Taiwanese company.

The Lake County News-Sun reports Vernon Hills, Gurnee, Lincolnshire, Libertyville, Mundelein and the Lake County Municipal League already approved resolutions. Much of the concern centers on displaced water possibly overflowing in downstream areas.

Foxconn began work on the site of its $10 billion flat-screen plant in Mount Pleasant in April.

Vernon Hills Village Trustee Thom Koch says he doesn’t want to see such a large project built without making sure those living downstream aren’t harmed.