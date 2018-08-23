Menomonee Falls police seek man who stole backpack from hospital’s ICU area

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying a suspect accused of entering the Community Memorial Hospital’s ICU area and stealing a backpack from a locker room. The incident happened on Thursday, Aug. 23.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., police say the suspect — who was wearing clothing similar to hospital staff — waited for a nurse to exit, then got into the secure ICU area.

According to police, the suspect entered a locker room and took a backpack with a purse inside. Officials say $150 was missing from the purse, which was recovered in the parking lot.

Police say the suspect was driving a beige, Honda Accord with a sunroof and temporary Wisconsin plate A3683PE displayed in the front window.

Officials believe this suspect has attempted similar thefts at CMH in the past.

If you have any information on the suspect pictured in the attached photos, you’re asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.