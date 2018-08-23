Police: 2 men found dead in home in Wauwatosa suffered gunshot wounds to the head

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police on Thursday, Aug. 23 offered new information after the bodies of two men were found in a home near Warren and Church on Wednesday.

Police said one man, 54, was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his face/mouth area. The other, 40, was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the back of the head.

The 54-year-old man lived at the home where this happened, police said.

A semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene.

Police aren’t releasing the names of the victims at this time, until next of kin notifications are made.

The investigation is ongoing.

