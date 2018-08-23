× Police: 4 arrested amid investigation into man’s overdose death at Volrath Park in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — Four people were arrested as Sheboygan police investigated the overdose death of a 32-year-old man from Sheboygan.

According to police, officers responded to Volrath Park on Tuesday, Aug. 21, where they found the man unresponsive in a bathroom as a result of an overdose.

An investigation led detectives to a 38-year-old Sheboygan Falls woman, accused of providing the drugs to the victim. She was arrested.

Further investigation revealed the Sheboygan Falls woman was provided the drugs by a 28-year-old man who lives in Sheboygan County. He was arrested at his home, where a search warrant was executed. Officers learned the source of the drugs was Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police assisted in the arrest of a 19-year-old man, and a search warrant was executed at his home. Drugs and firearms were seized. A Milwaukee woman was also arrested at this location on felony drug charges.

Police said charges are expected soon against the three people arrested in connection with the overdose death. The official cause of the man’s death remain under investigation. Toxicology results are pending.

In announcing these arrests, police noted there is an “Overdose Awareness Day” event scheduled for Aug. 31 at Fountain Park from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.