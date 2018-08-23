Suspects sought: Man struck in head, robbed near Marquette University campus

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened early Thursday morning, Aug. 23 near 20th and Wells in Milwaukee.

Police say the suspects approached the victim around 2:25 a.m. and struck him on the head, causing him to fall to the ground. The suspects removed his wallet and phone, and then fled the area on foot.

The victim sustained a minor laceration to the head.

All Marquette students, faculty, staff, guests and visitors are reminded to:

• Always travel in pairs or groups, being aware of your surroundings at all times. Make sure someone knows when you leave and when to expect you back.

• When on campus, use the LIMO and safety patrol services provided by MUPD. Call (414) 288-6363 for Student Safety Patrol escorts.

• During evening hours watch for the LIMO with strobe lights patrolling the perimeters of campus; the driver may ask if you want a ride or want to request a walking escort.

• The use of alcohol by students under age 21 is against the law and against university policy.

• If you do plan to drink, be responsible, and do so in moderation.

• When using a ride sharing service or taxi for transportation, please take steps to ensure your safety:

• Make sure to match your driver’s name, car and license plate with the information provided through the app on your phone.

• Avoid anyone who offers a ride when it is not clear that they are directly affiliated with an established taxi or ride sharing service.

• If you observe any suspicious behavior or fear for your safety at any time, contact MUPD at (414) 288-1911 or through one of the more than 450 blue light phones on and near campus.

• Enter MUPD’s number in your phone so you have it handy at all times.

• Travel on well-lit, busy streets and avoid walking through alleys and parking lots.

• Be aware of places along your path of travel that could conceal a criminal (shrubbery, building recesses, etc.). Avoid or keep a distance from these areas whenever possible.

• Take note of suspicious vehicles, especially those that appear to be circling the block or driving unusually slow. If you observe a suspicious vehicle, relay its description and location to MUPD using one of the more than 450 blue light phones on and near campus.

• If you think someone is following you, cross the street, head for a well-populated, well-lit area and contact MUPD using one of the more than 450 blue light phones on and near campus.

• Do not become distracted by talking on your cell phone or listening to music through headphones at a high volume.

• If approached, give up your property.