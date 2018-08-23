Police: Suspect assaults store manager after robbing Champs Sports at Brookfield Square Mall

BROOKFIELD — Police need your help identifying a group of three people accused in a strong armed robbery at Brookfield Square Mall. Two women and a man are believed to have targeted the Champs Sports store on Thursday, Aug. 23.

Police say the group got away with approximately Nike shirts, Nike shorts, and sweatshirts.

When the store manager followed the group to their vehicle, one suspect grabbed her by her hair and struck her multiple times.

They then got away in a red Buick Lacrosse — a rental vehicle from Hertz — with an Illinois license plate of AC69334.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.