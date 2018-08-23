Prosecutors: Man tried to commit suicide after allegedly sexually assaulting 4-year-old at Humboldt Park

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault that happened in Humboldt Park near S. Howell and E. Oklahoma Avenue. The victim in this case is a 4-year-old boy.

Daniel Mangert, 36, of Milwaukee faces three felony charges:

First degree child sexual assault, intercourse with a person under 12

Child enticement, sexual contact

Exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts to a child

Online court records show he’s being held on a bail amount of $20,000. He was taken into custody on Monday, Aug. 20.

Prosecutors say Mangert sexually assaulted a 4-year-old boy at the park. A criminal complaint says the boy’s mother went to get ice for his sister, who hurt herself playing, and while trying to do that, the boy needed to go to the bathroom. She told him to use the women’s room, so that if he needed help, she could go in to help him. At this point, the complaint says Mangert told her he could show her where the men’s room was — and he continued to insist on showing her where it was. The mother said she was in a rush to get ice for the boy’s sister, so she told him to go to the men’s room. Eventually, she saw the boy exit the men’s room, followed by Mangert. A witness asked the mother if she knew that Mangert was in the stall with her son, and she said “no,” and that she did not know Mangert. The mother then confronted Mangert, who said he was just helping the boy. During the confrontation, Mangert fled on a bicycle. After the confrontation, the complaint says the boy told his father what happened.

The boy told investigators Mangert asked for a sex act in the bathroom, and touched him inappropriately.

Investigators soon learned Mangert “attempted suicide” by jumping from a cliff area at South Shore Park — less than two miles from Humboldt Park.

The complaint says surveillance video showed Mangert entering and exiting the men’s restroom. The boy is seen in the video running from the bathroom less than a minute before Mangert is seen exiting.