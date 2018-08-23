Python discovered under hood of Wisconsin motorist’s SUV

OMRO, Wis. — A Wisconsin motorist was in for a slithery surprise after his mom’s sport utility vehicle began acting strangely.

Chris Nguyen pulled over in Omro on Wednesday night and popped the SUV’s hood to find a 4-foot-long python inside. Fittingly, the snake damaged the engine’s serpentine belt.

Omro police responded and tried to wriggle the snake from the engine. They called “The Snake Man” Steve Keller — a Menasha man who rescues snakes — for help.

Authorities say the snake was identified as a ball python. Its owner said it’s been missing for more than a month.

It’s illegal to have these snakes in Omro, so the snake’s owner was fined. WBAY-TV reports that police said they’d dismiss the ticket if the owner pays for damages to Liz Nguyen’s vehicle.

Keller says he’ll adopt the python.