Recognize them? Dodge County sheriff’s officials seek persons of interest in 2 burglaries

DODGE COUNTY — Dodge County sheriff’s officials have released photos of suspects and a vehicle wanted in connection with two burglaries.

The crimes happened in the Town of Herman on the far east edge of Dodge County over the last few weeks.

Sheriff’s officials said the people pictured below are considered “persons of interest” at this point.

The vehicle has been described as a 2010-2014 Mazda 3 with tinted windows.

Anyone who is able to identify these individuals, or who may have obtained a license plate number from this vehicle are asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.