Police seek burglary suspects who have repeatedly targeted east side location

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying three burglary suspects accused of “repeatedly targeting” a location on E. Land Place near Marshall Street — near the intersection of Humboldt and Water on Milwaukee’s east side.

According to police, the burglaries occurred between Aug. 9 and Aug. 18, between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Below are descriptions of the suspects, provided by police:

Suspect 1: Male, white, wearing an unknown color baseball cap, a long-sleeved, light-colored shirt, light-colored pants and multi-colored shoes.

Suspect 2: Female, white, wearing a long-sleeved, light-colored shirt, light-colored shorts and light-colored shoes.

Suspect 3: Male, white, with a goatee, wearing a long-sleeved, light-colored button-up shirt, black pants with a tear in the right leg and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (414) 935-7360.