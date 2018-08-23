‘Thank you, Tiffany:’ MCTS leaders share another video showing a bus driver going above and beyond

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Transit System officials have shared another story of a bus driver going above and beyond to serve her customers.

According to MCTS, Tiffany Rowsey was driving a bus along Route 35 near 35th and Greenfield on July 9, when she noticed a woman and her children rushing toward the bus stop, hauling several bags filled with groceries.

Rowsey jumped out of her bus, ran down the sidewalk, crossed the street and helped carry some of the bags.

MCTS officials said several passing motorists stopped and waved the group across the street as they made their way toward the bus. One later posted on Facebook, highlighting Rowsey’s act of kindness.

MCTS leaders said: “Thank you, Tiffany, for your compassion and for always showing MCTS Excellence.”