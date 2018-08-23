‘Unique experience:’ Bucks give sneak peek of tech-savvy Fiserv Forum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- We are just days away from the grand opening of the Fiserv Forum. As we get closer, we're getting a better look at all of the cool technology inside that's making the place run.

"Our competition are those big screens in your living rooms. So we want to go way beyond that here," said Robert Cordova, chief technology officer. "It's going to be an evolution of the entertainment quotient here. And I just want to make sure that the technology can support whatever crazy things Johnny can think of."

An arena aimed at growing with technology, 840 screens are laid across the Fiserv Forum. From tiny little menus, to the big scoreboard -- there's even scoreboards underneath the scoreboard.

"Really all the options that the fan, the spectator will have, will really be a unique experience," Cordova said.

In addition to the screens and monitors, staff is also working to get WiFi running smoothly. If you're one of the 17,500 people trying to post a game-time photo online, you won't have any issues.

Experts say the Fiserv Forum was built with the future in mind. As technology changes, so too will what they're able to do. The biggest concern now? Making sure it all runs smoothly.

"The first concert, that will be the complete stress test," Cordova said.

If pulled off effectively, the digital experience of the Fiserv Forum will enhance the off-screen entertainment happening just a few feet away.

Continuing with all things digital, so too is the ticket office. The Fiserv Forum will be pushing for paperless tickets at their venue. Meaning if you want to go see a game or a show, you'll need to have a smartphone. If you don't have a smartphone, staff says their box office on-site will have some to sell.