Waukesha has the safest drivers in Wisconsin, according to this analysis
WAUKESHA — Waukesha is the Wisconsin city with the safest drivers, according to an analysis put together by Insurify, an online car insurance company.
The list of “Safest Cities” in all 50 states was determined via an analysis of driving records of individuals across the United States.
Insurify analyzed over 1.5 million auto insurance applications that indicated the driving history of each applicant. Insurify’s data scientists were able to determine which communities had the lowest proportion of drivers reporting an at-fault incident in their driving record. At-fault incidents include accidents, DUIs, failures to stop, speeding, reckless driving, passing violations, and other causes for citation. Finally, the “lowest”-scoring communities in each state were identified.
Below is the list of “Safest Cities” by state, according to Insurify.
Alabama: Brewton
Alaska: Anchorage
Arizona: Kingman
Arkansas: Malvern
California: Huntington Park
Colorado: Pueblo
Connecticut: New Britain
Delaware: New Castle
Florida: Edgewater
Georgia: Trenton
Idaho: Coeur d’Alene
Illinois: Joliet
Indiana: Hammond
Iowa: Cedar Rapids
Kansas: Wichita
Kentucky:Hazard
Louisiana: Slidell
Maryland: Capitol Heights
Massachusetts: Malden
Michigan: Port Huron
Minnesota: Duluth
Mississippi: Gulfport
Missouri: St. Ann
Montana: Butte
Nebraska: Grand Island
Nevada: Pahrump
New Hampshire: Nashua
New Jersey: North Bergen
New Mexico: Las Cruces
New York: Bronx
North Carolina: Morrisville
North Dakota: Fargo
Ohio: Lorain
Oklahoma: Muskogee
Oregon: Klamath Falls
Pennsylvania: Scranton
Rhode Island: Providence
South Carolina: Liberty
South Dakota: Sioux Falls
Tennessee: Crossville
Texas: Cedar Hill
Utah: Cedar City
Virginia: Fairfax
Washington: Bellevue
West Virginia: Parkersburg
Wisconsin: Waukesha
Wyoming: Gillette