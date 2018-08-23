× Waukesha has the safest drivers in Wisconsin, according to this analysis

WAUKESHA — Waukesha is the Wisconsin city with the safest drivers, according to an analysis put together by Insurify, an online car insurance company.

The list of “Safest Cities” in all 50 states was determined via an analysis of driving records of individuals across the United States.

Insurify analyzed over 1.5 million auto insurance applications that indicated the driving history of each applicant. Insurify’s data scientists were able to determine which communities had the lowest proportion of drivers reporting an at-fault incident in their driving record. At-fault incidents include accidents, DUIs, failures to stop, speeding, reckless driving, passing violations, and other causes for citation. Finally, the “lowest”-scoring communities in each state were identified.

Below is the list of “Safest Cities” by state, according to Insurify.

Alabama: Brewton

Alaska: Anchorage

Arizona: Kingman

Arkansas: Malvern

California: Huntington Park

Colorado: Pueblo

Connecticut: New Britain

Delaware: New Castle

Florida: Edgewater

Georgia: Trenton

Idaho: Coeur d’Alene

Illinois: Joliet

Indiana: Hammond

Iowa: Cedar Rapids

Kansas: Wichita

Kentucky:Hazard

Louisiana: Slidell

Maryland: Capitol Heights

Massachusetts: Malden

Michigan: Port Huron

Minnesota: Duluth

Mississippi: Gulfport

Missouri: St. Ann

Montana: Butte

Nebraska: Grand Island

Nevada: Pahrump

New Hampshire: Nashua

New Jersey: North Bergen

New Mexico: Las Cruces

New York: Bronx

North Carolina: Morrisville

North Dakota: Fargo

Ohio: Lorain

Oklahoma: Muskogee

Oregon: Klamath Falls

Pennsylvania: Scranton

Rhode Island: Providence

South Carolina: Liberty

South Dakota: Sioux Falls

Tennessee: Crossville

Texas: Cedar Hill

Utah: Cedar City

Virginia: Fairfax

Washington: Bellevue

West Virginia: Parkersburg

Wisconsin: Waukesha

Wyoming: Gillette