Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE - For the 7th year, the Wisconsin Sports Awards takes center stage to honor local athletes and teams of all levels in the state. Over the years the program has moved around the state using different locations as part of the experience. This year the celebration moved back to downtown Milwaukee, raising the curtain on the brand new Fiserv Forum.

Tim Van Vooren takes us to the "blue carpet" for some of the early festivities.