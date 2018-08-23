× Women use 2-way radio to communicate, take Ozaukee Co. deputies on bizarre chase

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Deputies in Ozaukee County thought they were chasing one vehicle, but it ended up being two different drivers on the run and it only gets stranger from there.

It began with a 911 call; a suspected erratic driver was approached by Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Desmidt, on Aug. 10 in the Village of Belgium. As he approached, the vehicle took off.

Desmidt followed but there’s another surprise in store. Side by side, there were two vehicles with their emergency flashing lights on. Confused, the deputy followed as backup and got into position. Spike strips were deployed.

“She tried to hit me I don’t know if that was intentional or not,” a deputy can be heard on dashcam video.

The chase moved into Port Washington, coming to an end when the SUV stopped in a front yard.

Jennifer Deskins, 34, of Alabama refused to comply.

“Step out or we are going to smash the window,” a deputy can be heard on body camera video.

Windows were broken and Deskins was dragged from the vehicle.

“I’d rather be shot and many people would be saved,” Deskins can be heard on body camera video.

From religion, to the supernatural, and the unintelligible — bizarre behavior continued.

As deputies called an ambulance, they discovered a two-way radio in Deskins’ vehicle and the other end was 29-year-old Jessalyn Zubia of Tennessee. Zubia was then spotted again by deputies. After a brief chase, she pulled over and turned herself in.

A weird ending to a strange night, landing the two from out-of-town in jail.

It’s unknown why the two women were in Wisconsin. Pictures provided by deputies appear to show Deskins was living out of her car. Both are facing charges for fleeing and resisting officers. They’re both in custody with a$5,000 cash bail and are due back in court in September.