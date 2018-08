× Curdfest rescheduled due to Madison area flooding

MADISON — Due to the recent flooding and compromised street in the Madison area, Curdfest 2018 has been postponed. Breese Stevens Field announced the change on Friday, Aug. 24.

It has been rescheduled for Sunday, Sept. 23. from noon to 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to all “curd-loving” people.

Event officials said celebrity chef involvement and entertainment will be announced at a later date.