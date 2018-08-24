Easy, delicious recipes perfect for a Packers game or end of summer party

Posted 8:57 am, August 24, 2018, by , Updated at 09:15AM, August 24, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with some delicious end of summer dips and recipes.

Layered Bean Dip

Veggie Dill Dip

Farmer’s Market Salad