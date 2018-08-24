× Exciting Week 2 for the FOX6 High School Blitz

Plenty of great action around the gridiron for week 2 of the FOX6 High School Blitz. Including our Game of the Week, where Greenfield was dominated by Greendale, 43 to 6. Too see that and all the action click on videos.

Brookfield East vs Marquette

Marquette leading 10-to-7 and both teams showing tough defense through the 3rd quarter. In the 4th, Brookfield East finally finds a crack in the Marquette line. Donovan Hunt takes the pitch and then takes it 51 yards, stopped just short of the goal line. A few plays later Hunt does punch it in. 13-10 after a blocked extra point. Hilltoppers grind it out, though, and feed the ball to Daeleon Brown-Williams. 36 yards on this carry off the pitch makes it 17-13 Marquette. Three times in the second half Brookfield East stops Marquette down near the goal line. They have it late with one last chance to steal the win. But Patrick Coury steps in front of this pass for the interception to secure the victory.

Slinger vs Nicolet

A showdown at Nicolet with the Knights hosting Slinger. 7-0 Owls and then Carson Trimborn throws caution to the wind and this ball into the wind right to Josh Scaffold for the 53-yard touchdown, tying the game at 7. Logan Homberg puts the Owls right back on top, going right, then left and diving in for the score. Slinger wins this one 28 to 7.

Dominican vs SWCHA

SWCHA Saints hosting the Dominican Knights under the lights. Saints recover the opening onside kick and make good use of the turnover. On 4th and long, DJ Mast gets the call, churning his legs for the hard earned 1st down. Next play, DJ makes sweet music, getting the call again, and finding the end zone untouched on a 35 yard score. Dominican responds, Bo Bennett with the quick flair pass to Eferin Burns who turns on the burners for the score, Knights roll from there with the 60 to 6 win.

Milwaukee Bay View vs Milwaukee Riverside

In the Richardson division of the Milwaukee City League, Bay View taking on Riverside. First series for Riverside, Ammiel Jackson finding some daylight and he takes this one to the house, 66 yards for the score. Their next series finds a little trouble when Jelani Muhammed says excuse me while breaking up the long pass. So back to the ground for the Tigers and it works for another touchdown. All Riverside in this one, 61-to-0.

Milwaukee Pulaski vs Milwaukee Reagan

In the Blackburn division of the Milwaukee City League, Reagan hosting Pulaski. Early first quarter the Huskies driving, Carter Grant zig-zagging for 35 yards before being taken down near the goal line setting up a touchdown. Later in the quarter, Keagan O'Keefe dropping back and launching one right into the hands of Conley O'Keefe, twin powers activate. 57 yards for the touchdown.

Reagan wins this one 36 to zero.