He threw his handgun while being chased by police, now Lamont Walker is federally charged

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is thanking the public for helping located a suspect wanted for the attempted armed robbery of the Walgreens store at Hadley and MLK Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Lamont Walker, who is now federally charged in this case, entered the store around 7:45 a.m. with his face covered while holding a black handgun. Store employees called police — and when officers arrived, citizens alerted the responding officers to where Walker fled.

Officers located Walker and chased him on foot. While fleeing from police, Walker threw his handgun, which was captured on video surveillance. He was taken into custody.

United States Attorney Matthew Krueger issued the following statement in a news release:

“The level of gun violence in Milwaukee is unacceptable. Store clerks and shoppers should never have to face a gun’s barrel. We commend the citizen witness whose courageous efforts helped MPD apprehend this defendant. We also commend MPD’s excellent work in investigating this case with remarkable speed. This case shows that by working together–citizens and law enforcement, we can make our city safer.”