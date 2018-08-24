× Layton Ave. between 60th & 68th Streets to be shut down for H-D 115th ‘Rally at Exit 7’

GREENFIELD — The House of Harley-Davidson announced details on Friday, Aug. 24 for Layton Avenue to be closed during its “Rally at Exit 7” celebration tied to Harley-Davidson’s 115th Anniversary.

Layton Ave. will be shut down from 60th St. to 68th St. from 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 27 through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 4. A news release says the Department of Transportation approved routing of traffic north to Edgerton Avenue to get around the closure.

The House of Harley-Davidson’s 6-day event will have more than 2,000 free motorcycle parking spaces available — with the entrance at 60th Street and Layton Ave. Hundreds of car parking spaces will be available in the Greenfield High School parking lot nearby.

Parking, rally entry, and all rally activities are free to the general public and all Harley-Davidson guests.