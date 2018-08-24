Mexican Fiesta ‘brings the sound, culture, and taste of Mexico to Milwaukee’s lakefront’

MILWAUKEE -- A taste of Mexico takes over Henry Maier Festival Park this weekend. Evan spent the morning previewing Mexican Fiesta.

About Mexican Fiesta (website)

Mexican Fiesta brings the sound, culture, and taste of México to Milwaukee’s lakefront this coming August 24, 25 & 26, 2018. Join in on the fun as we celebrate three days of fun, food, Mariachi and Fiesta for everyone. Mexican Fiesta is more than just a celebration; it is a vigorous declaration of community spirit at its best. Education is the key to the future, and through scholarship awards, the festival becomes the gateway to young Hispanics taking their rightful place in society by continuing education. Mexican Fiesta is a cultural foundation concentrating on providing education and cultural events for the growing Hispanic community. Our festival honors culture, tradition, and family. Mexican Fiesta encourages individuals from all ethnic backgrounds to share in the beauty of Mexico’s rich history, art, music, and food.