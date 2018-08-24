New technology to be used in the hopes of solving 25-year-old John Doe case

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office is turning to cutting-edge technology to identify a man whose body was found alongside a set of railroad tracks in Pleasant Prairie 25 years ago.

The John Doe body was spotted Aug. 27, 1993, by a photographer walking in the area of the Soo Line – now Canadian Pacific – tracks just north of the Illinois state line. With the body in an advanced state of decomposition, investigators at the time were unable to yield the identity of the man, nor did they turn up any additional leads in the case.

Officials have now enlisted the services of forensic scientists at the Smithsonian Institution. Those experts will use isotopic analysis of one of the man’s teeth to try to learn more about his origins.

The expects say teeth capture a snapshot of where people lived during their youth or teen years. This is established by the water people drink and the food they eat. This service is being provided by the Smithsonian at no charge to Kenosha County.

Working with NamUs – the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System – Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall is focused on the unique tattoos that were reconstructed as part of the original investigation. A news release indicates Hall consulted with the Kenosha Police Gang Unit and law enforcement in Illinois, seeking information about the significance of the tattoos. She even had one of her deputies take reconstruction images to local tattoo parlors, in search of ideas about the tattoos’ origins.

Though it has been 25 years since the man’s body was found, Hall said in a news release that her office remains motivated to identify him.

Those with any information about John Doe’s identity or other aspects of the case are urged to contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.