WEST ALLIS -- Brian Kramp is previewing Oktoberfest at Kegel's. It is the annual fundraising event for the West Milwaukee Lions Club. Held in the streets surrounding Kegel's Inn, in West Allis.

About Kegel's Inn (website)

At Kegel's Inn, everything is made from time honored traditional recipes. Like the rest of our establishment, things haven't changed much since we first opened our doors in 1924. Sure, there may be some new faces, but our steadfast commitment to our customers and our family values keeps our atmosphere warm and inviting, our service fast and neighborly, and our delicious food in accordance to the highest standards of our family lineage. At the end of the day, our goal is that your experience gets better every time you come in. Danke Schön!