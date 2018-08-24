Police: 2 shot, injured in separate incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday night, Aug. 23. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Teutonia and Congress.

Police say a 20-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was in a vehicle when shots were fired into it.

The investigation is ongoing as well as a search for suspects.

The second shooting happened near 35th and Clarke around 10 p.m.

Police say the subject, a 38-year-old man, was walking to a friend’s house when he heard shots and sustained a non-life threatening injury. He was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

This investigation is ongoing.