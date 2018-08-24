× Sea lice outbreak causing discomfort on beaches

OCEAN CITY, Md — If you are planning on heading to Ocean City this weekend, watch out for sea lice.

Ocean City Beach Patrol says they have been getting multiple calls about sea lice on their beaches. They explain the Eastern Seaboard is experiencing this natural phenomenon and that sea lice are really jellyfish larvae.

Sea lice, which are not related to head lice, can get into your bathing suit while swimming, which may cause discomfort and potentially a rash.

According to Healthline.com, pressure on the larvae causes them to release inflammatory, stinging cells that can cause itching, irritation, and red bumps on your skin. They also say most irritations are mild to moderate, but they can cause some severe side effects, such as high fever in children.

Beach Patrol suggests you rinse yourself in fresh water after swimming in the ocean.

If you have any more questions, Beach Patrol says you can ask any of their lifeguards who will be happy to answer any questions you have.