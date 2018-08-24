Summer is quickly ending: The drink that will make you feel like you’re on vacation all year

MILWAUKEE -- Summer is quickly coming to an end -- but Zack Lozoff joins FOX6 WakeUp with some Tiki drinks that will make it feel like you're on vacation all year.
