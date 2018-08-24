× TSA discovers 2 loaded firearms this week at Mitchell International Airport security checkpoints

MILWAUKEE — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) discovered two loaded firearms in different passengers’ carry-on bags at security screening checkpoints at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport this week.

On Tuesday, Aug. 21, a passenger brought a .40 caliber Glock, loaded with 13 rounds, to one of the airport’s checkpoints in a backpack. The next day, Wednesday, Aug. 22, a different passenger brought a 9mm Kimber Micro firearm to a checkpoint in a carry-on bag. In both cases, TSA alerted local law enforcement. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office took possession of the weapons, interviewed the passengers, and determined if there would be any criminal charges.

TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay issued the following statement in a news release:

“The two catches this week bring the total to six firearms discovered so far this year at MKE security checkpoints. In 2017, we intercepted 15 firearms, so while the numbers appear to be trending lower this year, even one firearm at an airport security checkpoint is too many.”

TSA officials say firearms can only be transported in a checked bag that is declared to the airline at the ticket counter and properly packed in a locked, hard-sided container. Firearm parts, ammunition, and realistic replicas also are not allowed through security checkpoints, but can travel in checked bags.

TSA has the authority to levy a civil penalty of up to $13,000 against a passenger who brings a firearm to the checkpoint. The average penalty for a loaded firearm is $3,900, and the average for an unloaded is about half that amount. Any determination about a criminal charge is up to law enforcement. For more information, visit the prohibited items and firearms and ammunition pages at tsa.gov.