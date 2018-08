SEATTLE — A boat off the coast of Seattle, took a wild ride Friday, Aug. 24.

Wild video shows an unmanned boat making circles in the middle of the water near Normandy Park.

A man onboard the vessel was reportedly doing sharp turns and fell off. He then swam to shore and is said to be uninjured.

When the boat slowed down, a member from the Coast Guard jumped on and took control.

The boat was going in circles for well over an hour.