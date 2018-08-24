× Wisconsin National Guard troops help sandbag areas of Madison affected by heavy rain

MADISON — Approximately 15 Wisconsin National Guard troops were assisting local emergency crews in Madison on Friday, Aug. 24 with sandbagging operations as floods resulting from heavy rain earlier this week continue to impact the city.

The National Guard troops, from Madison’s 1st Squadron, 105th Cavalry, were called to state active duty to provide additional manpower and assistance to municipal crews as Madison braces for additional rainfall and the potential for more flooding throughout the area.

The National Weather Service predicts the area could potentially receive several inches of additional rainfall over the course of the next several days.

Governor Scott Walker signed Executive Order 303 declaring a state of emergency for Dane County earlier this week. It authorizes the adjutant general to call elements of the National Guard to state active duty, as he deems necessary.