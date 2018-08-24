‘Your animal adventure awaits:’ Safari Lake Geneva is celebrating its second season

LAKE GENEVA -- Safari Lake Geneva is celebrating its second season! Jay Christie joins FOX6 WakeUp with a big snake!

About Safari Lake Geneva (website)

Nestled against a backdrop of over 800 acres of pristine wildlife habitat just a short five miles from downtown Lake Geneva lies an animal adventure unlike any other in Wisconsin. This is Safari Lake Geneva, a unique conservation-focused ranch for a variety of species living in virtually free-range conditions. Book a seat on a guided expedition into our unique sanctuary or have our environmental education team bring a bit of the wild to you. Your animal adventure awaits…

What does my admission include? General admission includes a one-hour guided safari adventure through a savanna that is home to more than 50 animals from five continents, and one cup of animal feed per person. Additional feed is available for purchase on the safari wagon or in advance at our welcome center.

What kinds of animals will I see? Our safari experience allows you to see and interact with animals such as American bison, Ankole-Watusi cattle, plains zebra, ostrich, domestic yak, Arabian camel, miniature donkey, llama, alpaca, greater rhea, miniature horse, brahman cattle, scimitar-horned oryx, nilgai antelope, miniature zebu, blackbuck antelope, Tennessee fainting goats, African spurred tortoise, Pekin ducks and silver Appleyard ducks. We currently have more than 50 animals inhabiting our main reserve. In addition, you may observe some native Wisconsin wildlife. Examples of wildlife we have seen on the property are sandhill cranes, red-tailed hawks, turkey vultures and a variety of songbirds. We have also seen whitetail deer, muskrats, beaver, American toads, green frogs, garter snakes and painted turtles. Please let our staff know if you have any interesting wildlife sightings!