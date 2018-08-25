× Allgaier wins Xfinity race at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Justin Allgaier won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America, pulling away over the final five laps to pick up his second victory in three weeks.

Allgaier held a 5.4-second advantage over second-place Matt Tifft to take a tense, caution-filled race filled with lots of bumps, scrapes and spin-outs around the 14-turn course. Daniel Hemric was third.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott finished 20th after coming out of retirement to take his first ride Xfinity ride around Road America. The 62-year-old Elliott started 23rd, then climbed up to 17th before spinning out and falling back.

The old-school driver would have loved the racing at the front of the field.

With three laps to go, second-place James Davison and third-place Justin Marks were jockeying for position trying desperately to catch Allgaier when their cars spun out around a tight left turn.

Tifft blew past Davison and Marks. But no one could catch Allgaier, who started 11th and was second to points leader Christopher Bell coming into the weekend.

Allgaier picked up another win on a road course following a victory two weeks ago at Mid-Ohio. Allgier picked up his fourth victory overall this season.

It was an entertaining race for NASCAR during an off week for the top-level Cup circuit.

Most of the attention coming into the race fell on Road America rookies like Elliott. British racer Katherine Legge, who was driving in her second NASCAR race, finished 14th.

IndyCar driver Conor Daly, who was making his NASCAR debut, finished 31st.