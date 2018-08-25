Badger band director Leckrone stepping down after 50 years

MADISON — University of Wisconsin marching band director Michael Leckrone says he’s stepping down at the end of the school year.

The 82-year-old Leckrone has led the Badger Band since 1969. He made the announcement on Saturday.

The Grand Finale: @badgerband director Mike Leckrone has announced that his upcoming 50th year will be his last. https://t.co/NV0yRAEJL6 — UW-Madison (@UWMadison) August 25, 2018

An amazing legacy! Looking forward to celebrating 50 years and your impending retirement. Thank you, Mike! 📰 https://t.co/bHa43IrVkw pic.twitter.com/LY4NFrblug — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) August 25, 2018

Leckrone says he made his decision a few weeks ago but delayed sharing it publicly until he could meet with students.

Leckrone has not decided on future plans and says there is no significance to the timing of his 50th anniversary with the band.

The university will conduct a national search for a new director.