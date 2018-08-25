Big Clean MKE: Hundreds partake in citywide cleanup in memory of Greg Zyszkiewicz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Taking ownership, having pride and paying homage. Hundreds of people worked together on Saturday, Aug. 25 to recognize a Milwaukee city worker who was killed and his 30 plus years of service.

From bags, to bottles and beyond unsightly garbage was removed from the streets.

"You can see the tons of trash that lines our curbs and sidewalk," City leader Kalan Haywood said. "We are out here because we know cleaning up Milwaukee is important."

The effort comes as part of Big Clean MKE.

"It's under the goal of promoting health and wealth and in doing that it has brought excitement and collaborative and a sense of togetherness for this community," Alderman Russell Stamper said.

Stamper announced the city-wide endeavor in conjunction with "Hip Hop Week MKE" and in memory of Greg 'Ziggy' Zyszkiewicz.

"Ziggy dedicated his life to cleaning up the city of Milwaukee to making sure the city of Milwaukee are safe," Stamper said.

Zyszkiewicz, a City of Milwaukee housing inspector, was gunned down on the job near 22nd and Cherry.

"We want to do what we can to make sure we honor him," Stamper said.

Volunteers pounded the pavement in remembrance.

"He literally gave up his life to make this a better city and his job for the city was to make sure neighborhoods were in good condition," Mayor Tom Barrett said. "We can honor his legacy by doing exactly what he did which is to help clean up neighborhoods."

The Labor of Love is hoping to change the landscape while changing the mentality of residents in the city.

"The call of action is you need to take responsibility for your block," Stamper said.

"Everybody should feel invested," Haywood said. "It shows people that somebody cares."

Simple gestures that pay it forward while paying respects. During the ceremony it was announced this ongoing campaign will return every year on Aug. 25.