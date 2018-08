× Man in critical condition after being struck by hit-and-run driver

MILWAUKEE — A 73-year-old man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning, Aug. 25.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. near Vance and Fond du Lac Avenue.

According to police, the victim was struck by an unknown vehicle — which fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing as the Crash Reconstruction Unit is in charge of the accident.