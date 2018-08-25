× Man suffers 2nd degree burns trying to put out kitchen grease fire in Racine

RACINE — One person was severely burned while attempting to put out a grease fire inside a home in Racine.

The Racine Fire Department received a call around 11:15 a.m., for a stove that was on fire inside a home near 18th and Racine Streets.

Upon arrival the fire was out.

Officials say a man was injured while trying to move the burning grease outside. He was transported to Ascension All Saints for treatment of second degree burns covering about 35 percent of his body. His condition is stable.

Authorities warn if you have a grease fire, turn off the stove and try and put a lid on it. They say never try to move something that is on fire.