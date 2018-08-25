Milwaukee’s Midtown neighborhood comes together to ‘Stand 4 Peace’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- On the heels of a very violent night in Milwaukee, the community is standing for peace on Saturday, Aug. 25.

It's a celebration of the positive things happening in Milwaukee, particularly the Midtown neighborhood.

Organizers had the idea to use art and sports as a peacemaking tool.

The end product is a painted basketball court in Tiefenthaler Park.

It is a tribute to the late Robert Indiana, who designed the MECCA arena floor.

Leaders are hopeful that the efforts will encourage hope and unity and prevent the violence from continuing.

Just last night, there were five shootings across the city with six victims.

The event was planned before that, but it is certainly top of mind.

"People who are committing crimes and feel like they need to be violent is really just a cry for basic human needs that aren't being met. This is exactly what this is about nurturing the spirit and meeting these human needs. It's an inner transformation that when we do it and it spreads, it's definitely fuel to the fire of growth and development," said Megan Shepard, Friends of Tiefenthaler Park.

The event continues Saturday until 9 p.m., and it is free.

Attendees can enjoy games, musical performances and other entertainment.