Plover man arrested in disappearance of wife

PLOVER, Wis. — The husband of a woman who disappeared from her Portage County home more than a year ago, has been arrested.

Jason Sypher, 44, is in jail on two counts; first degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

Prosecutors say his wife, Krista, was reported missing from her home in Plover on March 13, 2017.

Sypher was arrested Friday, Aug. 24 right near the Illinois and Wisconsin border. He’s expected in Portage County court on Monday, Aug. 26 for a bond hearing.

Anyone who may have more information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Plover Police Department at 715-345-5255.