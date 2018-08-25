Sign posted outside Sen. McCain’s Arizona ranch thanks him for his service

CORNVILLE, Ariz. — A heartwarming tribute to the late Senator John McCain outside his Cornville, Arizona home.

A sign reads “Senator McCain thank you for your service” with American flags next to it to honor the military veteran.

McCain served as a naval aviator during the Vietnam War, surviving torture as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam for several years.

Senator McCain spent his last moments surrounded by family and friends in his home.

McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in July of 2017.

Friday, Aug. 24 the senator’s family said that “with his usual strength of will,” McCain had chosen to discontinue treatment.

He was 81.