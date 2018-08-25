Walk for Wishes: Walkers, runners take steps to benefit kids in need

MILWAUKEE -- Every hour of every day, three kids across the country are diagnosed with a critical illness. The Walk for Wishes in Milwaukee hoping to grant those children their biggest wishes to give them strength. Suzanne Spencer visited the walk at Henry Maier Festival Park Saturday morning, Aug. 25.

About Walk for Wishes (website)

Every one of these kids needs a wish to give them strength and help them heal.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can help make a wish come true by participating in the 5K or 1 mile walk, run or wheelchair race along Milwaukee's scenic lakefront. Register today and start raising pledges. The more pledges you raise, the more hope you can give to a child living with a critical illness. Registration is free, we just simply ask that you help raise pledges through your friends, family and co-workers.