Walkers, runners make dreams come true for kids during annual ‘Walk for Wishes’ event

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of wishes, hundreds of walkers and one event to help make it happen. The annual “Walk for Wishes” celebrated 30 years in the Milwaukee area.

In a place filled to the brim — so is the Bye’s suitcase.

“We’re here to walk to support Make-A-Wish,” Barbara Bye said.

A pack of angels — easy to spot because they have an angel of their own.

“She was a strong one, she was a brave one — she enjoyed life,” Bye said. “You had to know Maggie. She was all glitter and glitz, pink sparkles. Her wish to meet fashion designer Marc Jacobs.”

And she did a week stay in New York alongside her family and favorite designer.

“She was 18 when she had her wish granted and she passed away when she was 20,” Bye said.

Every year since, the family has returned to the area to take part in the Walk for Wishes. And like Maggie wanted, to constantly raise money to help other kids with the Make-A-Wish foundation.

“We’ve granted about 35 wishes,” Bye said.

Maggie’s death will be ten years in December. The pain of death associated with a date while others link life.

“As of Aug. 17, she is a one year cancer survivor,” Liya Guzman said.

Aug. 17 is a date the Guzman family will always remember.

“She battled leukemia and won,” Guzman said.

The Guzman’s celebrating Athena’s victory after she was diagnosed at a young age.

“We are here representing her and every other kid that needs a break from treatment, these wishes help give them an escape,” Guzman said.

An escape on the feet with Star Wars characters or even with some music.

FOX6’s own Stephanie Grady and her family lead the after-party as the runners came in.

“The power of a wish is so personal and universal,” said Patti Gorsky, President of Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. “It brings hope, strength and joy to kids sometimes during the darkest times of their lives.”

“Maggie’s wish changed our lives, it changed Maggie’s life,” Bye said.

In the cutest of shoes that Maggie would approve –her mom won’t stop fighting for her daughter and more kids so they have the feeling of a wish come true.

The event began back in 1988. To date, participants have raised nearly $3.5 million. About 2, 500 people attended Saturday’s walk.