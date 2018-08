Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA COUNTY -- Waukesha County officials responded to a boat engulfed in flames on Okauchee Lake on Saturday, Aug. 25.

It happened around 12:30 p.m.

Officials tell FOX6 News, the vessel was on fire on the southern portion of the lake.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and Stone Bank Fire Department helped put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.