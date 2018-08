Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A gun-busting attempt at the record books. A Chicago restaurant has grilled up what could be the World's longer Chicago-style hot dog.

The frankfurter measures in at 44 feet long.

It was created to celebrate the eight year anniversary of Mariano's restaurant.

There's a foot of hot dog for each of the chain's 44 stores.

Afterwards the hot god was chopped up and handed out free to hungry customers.