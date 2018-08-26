× Careless use of smoking materials causes house fire in Fond du Lac; no smoke detectors in home

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue officials say there were no smoke detectors inside a home that caught fire early Sunday morning, Aug. 26.

It happened just after 2:15 a.m. at a two-story home near Rees and Amory Streets in Fond du Lac.

Fire officials say when they arrived, crews reported smoke and fire showing from the second floor window of the house. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and were able to contain the heaviest damage to the second floor bedroom.

Everyone inside the home, including two family pets, made it out of the home safely.

The cause of the fire was determined to be careless use of smoking materials.

Alliant Energies was called to the scene to secure utilities.

The Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue crews say they will be canvasing the area Monday, Aug. 27 to educate people on the importance of working smoke detectors and fire safety.