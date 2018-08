× Chicago fire kills 8 people, including 6 children

CHICAGO — Six children and two adults died in a residential fire overnight in Chicago, the city’s fire department said.

Two other children were injured and taken to a hospital, CFD said.

A member of the fire department was also hospitalized for overexertion and is in good condition, the fire department said.

Officials have not determined a cause of the fire. No smoke detectors have been found in the home.