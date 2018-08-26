H-D riders that began journey in Seattle to pass through La Crosse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA CROSSE -- Four different routes will bring thousands of Harley-Davidson owners to Wisconsin in the coming days. Last week, organized rides began in San Diego; Portland, Maine; Fort Lauderdale, Florida and the Seattle/Tacoma area.

Riders from that last group will travel more than 2,000 miles, roar over the mighty Mississippi River and make an official stop in La Crosse early this week.

"They'll basically see everything that residents of La Crosse get to see every day," said William Gaines.

There is no doubt those riders will take in the incredible views of Wisconsin's Driftless Area.

"The beautiful bluffs," Gaines said.

Some of them may make a stop at Dublin Square Pub on 3rd and Main in downtown La Crosse.

"In terms of La Crosse, it's nice because we have the Great River Road, which is a big attraction, having the Mississippi right next to us," Gaines said.

The riders passing through La Crosse began their epic journey on Tuesday, Aug. 21 in the Seattle/Tacoma area. They have traveled through Spokane, Butte and Billings, Montana. They continued through Rapid City, South Dakota -- and finished Sunday night in Sioux Falls. On Monday, day seven of this northwest trip, they will reach La Crosse.

Terry "Stinky" Werderitz rode into La Crosse on Sunday. He was joined by more than a dozen riders from the Milwaukee area. Werderitz said he is staying closer to home, compared to Harley-Davidson's 110th anniversary.

"Went out to Bend, Oregon and rode back in from the group from there," Werderitz said.

Among the riders from the northwest is a group from Harley-Davidson. They are expected, along with other riders, to be at La Crosse Area Harley-Davidson on Monday afternoon, Aug. 27.