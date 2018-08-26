Martin Luther HS Senior off to big start in football season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENDALE-- Darios Crawley-Reid is a senior at Martin Luther High School in Greendale. He is a running back on the varsity football team. To start the season Darios has 10 touchdowns in the first two games. He says his three older brothers all played football and he is trying be better than all of them. Darios says his faith is a big part of his life. He wears number three because of the Trinity, the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost. Darios also plays basketball, runs track, and plays baseball.

Darios Crawley-Reid

Martin Luther HS

Senior

Football