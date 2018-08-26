× Police: Man shot, killed at Vogel Park; 18th homicide in August

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking into what led up to a shooting that left one man dead on the city’s north side late Saturday night, Aug. 25.

At around 11:30 p.m., police were called to the scene in Vogel near 87th and Lancaster. According to police, officers arrived to find Milwaukee County Sheriff deputies performing CPR on an unconscious 31-year-old man.

The Milwaukee Fire Department then arrived and took over CPR — but unfortunately, the man died at the scene from his injuries.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

This shooting marks the 18th homicide this month.