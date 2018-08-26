What is in store for the Fiserv Forum’s grand opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The wait is finally over! The grand opening of Milwaukee's New world-class sports and entertainment venue -- the Fiserv Forum -- is today! Doors officially open at noon on Sunday, Aug. 26.

Visitors will be able to go on self-guided tours of the venue.

This will also be the first time the community can experience Fiserv Forum's food and beverage program, MKEat, as concession stands throughout the arena will be operational during the event.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Bucks Pro Shop locations inside will also be open.

Admission into the open house and fourth annual Bucks Summer Block Party is free but you have to claim your free ticket online. You can do that by clicking HERE. Fans can then manage their tickets and use them for entry by using the free Bucks app.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now when it comes to transportation, parking is available in both the 5th Street parking structure and the Bradley Center parking structure for just $5.

Current and former Bucks players will be attending the grand opening.

Visitors will also get a chance to check out some of the original art hanging on the walls. Over 100 pieces created by a majority of artists with ties to Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first concert to take place inside this arena will be for The Killers. They're scheduled to play Tuesday, Sept. 4. They will be performing with Milwaukee natives: Violent Femmes. You can purchase tickets HERE.