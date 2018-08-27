2 taken to hospital via Flight for Life after rollover crash in Grafton

GRAFTON — Two people were taken to Froedtert Hospital via Flight for Life after a crash in Grafton Monday, Aug. 27.

It happened just before noon on Highway C at Stonecroft Drive.

Officials with the Grafton Fire Department said the crash involved two vehicles. One contained two people, one who was trapped inside. The other vehicle contained one person who suffered minor injuries.

Both of the people in the first vehicle, which rolled over, were taken to Froedtert via Flight for Life.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Below are photos from the Grafton Fire Department: