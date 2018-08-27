Back-to-school lunches both easy and healthy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's back-to-school time for kids and while parents are looking forward to the return of structured days -- they might be panicked about lunch! Heather ferber with Better Health by Heather is here today for making easy healthy lunches to take on the go.

Get the right supplies - A festive lunch box and colorful containers go a long way in making healthy school lunches fun! Plan ahead - Take a few minutes every week or two to map out favorite lunch ideas and make sure the ingredients are stocked in your fridge before Monday. All you really need is a list of 15 lunch options and that gives your 3 weeks of ideas. Rotate that and you can be set for months! Make it fun for your kids! Yes, kiddos just want to have fun. Get them involved in the preparation process or cut fun shapes, make fun colors, or write silly lunch box love notes to keep them engaged and looking forward to the lunch prep process. Fat/Fiber/Protein with each meal - A lunch comprised of these three components will help your student stay focused, energized and satiated. Maximize Dinner Leftovers - Need to bust out of the sandwich rut? Use your dinner leftovers to create an easy to-go lunch the next day.

Heather's Favorite Fun Containers:

Yumbox Bento Boxes - leakproof, colorful, compact containers that are easy to open and make food fun!

U Konserve Stainless Containers - eco friendly, colorful stainless containers in a wide variety of sizes

Lunchbots - make healthy fuel fun with a wide variety of stainless containers and thermoses

Easy Healthy Lunch Ideas - Make Your Own:

Wraps/Pinwheels

Burritos

Bowls

Soups

Healthy Packaged Snacks:

KIND Bars

Lara Bars

Organic/hormone free Jerky

Wholly Guacamole & Organic corn chips

Hummus & Veggies

Popcorn

Fruit & Nut butter packet

Mama Chia Pods

